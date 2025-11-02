Missouri State Bears open season at home against the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens at Missouri State Bears Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Saint Louis…

Saint Louis Billikens at Missouri State Bears

Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Saint Louis for the season opener.

Missouri State went 26-9 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

Saint Louis went 4-10 on the road and 15-19 overall a season ago. The Billikens averaged 10.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 17.3 turnovers per game last season.

