Missouri State Bears open season at home against the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens at Missouri State Bears Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Saint Louis…

Saint Louis Billikens at Missouri State Bears

Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Saint Louis in the season opener.

Missouri State went 15-1 at home last season while going 26-9 overall. The Bears averaged 14.9 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

Saint Louis finished 15-19 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.