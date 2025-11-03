Missouri State Bears open season at home against the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens at Missouri State Bears
Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Saint Louis in the season opener.
Missouri State went 15-1 at home last season while going 26-9 overall. The Bears averaged 14.9 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.
Saint Louis finished 15-19 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
