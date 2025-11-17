Missouri State Bears face the Georgia Southern Eagles on 4-game win streak

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2) at Missouri State Bears (4-0) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2) at Missouri State Bears (4-0)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Bears take on Georgia Southern.

Missouri State finished 26-9 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Bears averaged 8.3 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Georgia Southern went 8-13 in Sun Belt play and 4-10 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 11.0 from the free-throw line and 15.3 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.