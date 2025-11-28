Missouri scores first 23 points against Cleveland State, goes on to 86-59 victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Crews scored 20 points, Missouri scored the first 23 points of the game, and the…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Crews scored 20 points, Missouri scored the first 23 points of the game, and the Tigers defeated Cleveland State 86-59 on Friday.

Missouri shutout the Vikings for 8 minutes and 59 seconds in building the 23-0 lead. The Tigers hit six of their first seven shots and the Vikings missed their first 13.

Cleveland State had 12 turnovers in the first half, leading to 17 points for Missouri. The Vikings scored only two points after five Missouri turnovers. The Tigers led 46-24 at the break.

Missouri led by at least 20 for the final 10 minutes of the game, the lead peaking when Annor Boateng and Crews hit 3-pointers in the final minute for the final score.

Sebastian Mack, Mark Mitchell, Annor Boateng and Luke Northweather all scored 10 points for Missouri (8-0). Crews had eight rebounds and Mack had four steals.

Dayan Nessah scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Vikings (3-6). Preist Ryan had four steals.

Dennis Gates, in his fourth year as coach of the Tigers, is a former Cleveland State coach. This was the first meeting between the two teams.

Missouri: at Notre Dame on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge

Cleveland State: at Northern Kentucky on Wednesday

