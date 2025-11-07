Missouri plays Southeast Missouri State in non-conference action

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-0) Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -25.5;…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -25.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Missouri for a non-conference matchup.

Missouri went 22-12 overall last season while going 18-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 83.6 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

Southeast Missouri State finished 8-7 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Redhawks allowed opponents to score 67.0 points per game and shot 41.4% from the field last season.

