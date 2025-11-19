Missouri plays South Dakota after Crews’ 20-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) at Missouri Tigers (5-0) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces South Dakota…

South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) at Missouri Tigers (5-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces South Dakota after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in Missouri’s 91-73 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Missouri is 4-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Coyotes are 0-1 on the road. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit League with 12.8 assists per game led by Uzziah Buntyn averaging 3.6.

Missouri averages 91.4 points, 13.4 more per game than the 78.0 South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crews averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 61.9% from beyond the arc. Mark Mitchell is shooting 65.3% and averaging 18.0 points.

Isaac Bruns is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Coyotes. Shey Eberwein is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

