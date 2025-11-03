Missouri opens season at home against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Missouri Tigers Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Central Arkansas for…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Central Arkansas for the season opener.

Missouri finished 14-18 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 67.7 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Central Arkansas went 9-6 on the road and 23-10 overall last season. The Sugar Bears gave up 62.6 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

