Missouri hosts Central Arkansas to open season

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri starts the season at home against Central Arkansas.

Missouri finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 10-9 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

Central Arkansas finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Sugar Bears averaged 6.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

