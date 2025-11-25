Missouri faces South Carolina State following Mitchell’s 22-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Missouri Tigers (6-0) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -33.5;…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Missouri Tigers (6-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -33.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts South Carolina State after Mark Mitchell scored 22 points in Missouri’s 102-68 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Missouri averages 93.2 points while outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-5 away from home. South Carolina State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Missouri’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (39.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Obie Bronston Jr. is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.