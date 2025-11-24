Missouri faces South Carolina State after Mitchell’s 22-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Missouri Tigers (6-0) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts South…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Missouri Tigers (6-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts South Carolina State after Mark Mitchell scored 22 points in Missouri’s 102-68 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Missouri is ninth in the SEC in rebounding with 37.5 rebounds. Mitchell paces the Tigers with 6.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 in road games. South Carolina State is sixth in the MEAC with 29.2 rebounds per game led by D’Shay Wright averaging 4.0.

Missouri makes 57.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (48.3%). South Carolina State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 63.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 12.5 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

