Mississippi Valley State visits Nicholls following Jalomo’s 23-point game

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-3) at Nicholls Colonels (2-2) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts Mississippi…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-3) at Nicholls Colonels (2-2)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts Mississippi Valley State after Jesslynn Jalomo scored 23 points in Nicholls’ 66-64 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Nicholls finished 17-14 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Colonels averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 7-13 in SWAC action and 1-17 on the road last season. The Devilettes averaged 59.6 points per game last season, 11.6 on free throws and 15.3 from 3-point range.

