Mississippi Valley State visits CSU Bakersfield following Smith’s 30-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-3) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-3)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -23.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts Mississippi Valley State after Dailin Smith scored 30 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 93-80 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Roadrunners are 2-0 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 in road games. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC allowing 87.3 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

CSU Bakersfield averages 71.4 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 87.3 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hardy is shooting 57.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Roadrunners. Smith is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Michael James is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 14.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.