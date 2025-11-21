Mississippi Valley State visits CSU Bakersfield after Smith’s 30-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-3) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-3)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on Mississippi Valley State after Dailin Smith scored 30 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 93-80 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-0 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

CSU Bakersfield averages 71.4 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 87.3 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 69.3 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 76.2 CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hardy is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Smith is averaging 15.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.7%.

Michael James is shooting 38.4% and averaging 19.2 points for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 14.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

