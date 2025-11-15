Mississippi Valley State squares off against Manhattan in Honolulu, Hawaii

Manhattan Jaspers (2-2) vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) Honolulu; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State…

Manhattan Jaspers (2-2) vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4)

Honolulu; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State will take on Manhattan at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Delta Devils are 1-4 in non-conference play. Mississippi Valley State is sixth in the SWAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Mayfield averaging 1.6.

Manhattan went 17-14 overall with a 5-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Jaspers averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

