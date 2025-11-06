Mississippi Valley State set for road matchup with the Troy Trojans

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Troy Trojans Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy squares off against…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Troy Trojans

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy squares off against Mississippi Valley State.

Troy went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 24-14 overall. The Trojans shot 42.5% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 8-23 overall a season ago while going 1-17 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 10.5 assists per game on 20.4 made field goals last season.

