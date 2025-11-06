Live Radio
Mississippi Valley State set for road matchup with the Troy Trojans

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:58 AM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Troy Trojans

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy squares off against Mississippi Valley State.

Troy went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 24-14 overall. The Trojans shot 42.5% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 8-23 overall a season ago while going 1-17 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 10.5 assists per game on 20.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

