Mississippi Valley State plays Murray State after James’ 35-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-1) at Murray State Racers (1-0)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -36.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Murray State after Michael James’ 35-point outing in Mississippi Valley State’s 97-61 victory against the Mississippi University for Women Owls.

Murray State finished 7-5 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Racers gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 3-28 overall a season ago while going 1-19 on the road. The Delta Devils gave up 80.8 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

