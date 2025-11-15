Mississippi Valley State faces Lipscomb, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (0-3) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley…

Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (0-3)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State comes into the matchup against Lipscomb after losing three games in a row.

Mississippi Valley State finished 8-23 overall with a 6-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Devilettes shot 34.7% from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range last season.

Lipscomb went 20-12 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Bisons averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

