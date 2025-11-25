Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1) Niceville, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1)

Niceville, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State squares off against Middle Tennessee at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

The Bulldogs have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Favour Nwaedozi averaging 6.5.

The Blue Raiders are 3-3 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee ranks sixth in the CUSA giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Mississippi State scores 78.3 points, 16.6 more per game than the 61.7 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Mississippi State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiney McPhaul is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Madison Francis is averaging 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 49.1%.

Alayna Contreras is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Blair Baugus is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.