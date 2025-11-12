Mississippi State plays Jackson State after Prater’s 25-point showing

Jackson State Lady Tigers (0-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (0-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Jackson State after Chandler Prater scored 25 points in Mississippi State’s 107-43 win over the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

Mississippi State finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 75.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.1 last season.

Jackson State finished 8-10 on the road and 16-15 overall a season ago. The Lady Tigers averaged 59.0 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 16.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.