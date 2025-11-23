Mississippi State hosts New Orleans following Hubbard’s 29-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts…

New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3)

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts New Orleans after Josh Hubbard scored 29 points in Mississippi State’s 80-78 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Achor Achor averaging 5.4.

The Privateers are 2-3 on the road. New Orleans ranks third in the Southland shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

Mississippi State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 23.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Jayden Epps is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.5 points.

Coleton Benson is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 14.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.