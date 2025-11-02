Mississippi State hosts Davidson in season opener

Davidson Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Davidson for the…

Davidson Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Davidson for the season opener.

Mississippi State went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 8.2 bench points last season.

Davidson finished 14-6 in A-10 games and 7-8 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 62.7 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 5.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

