Mississippi State hosts Davidson for season opener

Davidson Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State opens the season at…

Davidson Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State opens the season at home against Davidson.

Mississippi State went 22-12 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Bulldogs shot 45.3% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Davidson finished 19-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 62.7 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

