Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves (1-3) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1)

Niceville, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will play Alcorn State at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

The Bulldogs have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Mississippi State scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 23.8 points per game.

Alcorn State finished 13-18 overall with a 1-9 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Braves averaged 58.1 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

