Mississippi State Bulldogs open season at home against the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts North Alabama in the season opener.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

North Alabama went 7-10 on the road and 24-11 overall last season. The Lions averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

