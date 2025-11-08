Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes in out-of-conference matchup

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (0-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (0-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State and Mississippi Valley State play in non-conference action.

Mississippi State finished 22-12 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 75.0 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 8-23 overall with a 1-17 record on the road a season ago. The Devilettes averaged 59.6 points per game last season, 25.4 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

