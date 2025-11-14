Mirkovic’s 27 points and 21 rebounds carry No. 14 Illinois to 84-65 win over Colgate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — David Mirkovic scored 27 points, 19 in the second half, and grabbed 21 rebounds Friday night…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — David Mirkovic scored 27 points, 19 in the second half, and grabbed 21 rebounds Friday night as No. 14 Illinois stayed undefeated with an 84-65 victory over Colgate.

Mirkovic, a 6-foot-9 freshman from Montenegro, became the first Illinois player to have 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game since Nick Weatherspoon in 1972.

Keagon Wagler added 19 points and six rebounds and Kylan Boswell scored 11 for the Fighting Illini (4-0), who outrebounded Colgate 49-29 and had 22 offensive boards that led to 22 second-chance points.

Boswell, a senior, has 1,012 career points — 504 at Illinois and 508 at Arizona. The Champaign native scored his 1,000th point Tuesday in the Illini’s win over No. 11 Texas Tech.

Alex Alekseyenko had 21 points for Colgate (1-3) and Jalen Cox added 12. Both pulled down six rebounds.

New Illinois assistant coach and defensive coordinator Camryn Crocker was an assistant the past three seasons at Colgate.

Illinois led 41-30 at halftime, outscoring the Raiders 13-2 in the final four minutes.

A nine-point run by Illinois that included a six-point possession followed a 28-all tie. After the Illini made four free throws, two on a fragrant foul, Boswell sank a layup to complete the six-point trip.

Illinois will play three ranked teams on neutral courts in a 17-day stretch that starts Wednesday, when the Illini face No. 8 Alabama at their home away from home, the United Center in Chicago.

No. 3 UConn (Nov. 28 at Madison Square Garden) and No. 20 Tennessee (Dec. 6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville) are Illinois’ other ranked opponents during the stretch, which includes two home games against unranked teams.

Up next

Colgate: Plays at Siena on Monday night, the second of six straight road games.

Illinois: Will face No. 8 Alabama on Wednesday night at the United Center in Chicago.

