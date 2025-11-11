Minnesota visits Missouri after Tyson’s 21-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at Missouri Tigers (3-0) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Missouri after…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at Missouri Tigers (3-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Missouri after Cade Tyson scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 95-50 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

Missouri went 18-2 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Tigers averaged 83.6 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

Minnesota went 15-17 overall with a 5-5 record on the road last season. The Golden Gophers averaged 68.1 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.