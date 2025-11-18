Minnesota visits Kansas following Evans’ 20-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Minnesota after…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Minnesota after Elle Evans scored 20 points in Kansas’ 82-77 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

Kansas finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 16-14 overall. The Jayhawks shot 42.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota finished 25-11 overall a season ago while going 5-6 on the road. The Golden Gophers averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.