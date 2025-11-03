Minnesota starts season at home against Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Minnesota Golden Gophers Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Gardner-Webb in the season…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Gardner-Webb in the season opener.

Minnesota finished 15-17 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 68.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.7 last season.

Gardner-Webb went 11-20 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.1 last season.

