Minnesota opens season at home against Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota begins the season at home against Gardner-Webb.

Minnesota went 15-17 overall last season while going 10-9 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 68.1 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

Gardner-Webb went 3-13 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

