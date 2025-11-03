Minnesota hosts North Dakota to start season

North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Minnesota Golden Gophers Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts North Dakota for…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts North Dakota for the season opener.

Minnesota went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 25-11 overall. The Golden Gophers averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

North Dakota went 2-10 on the road and 12-19 overall last season. The Fighting Hawks averaged 6.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 17.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.