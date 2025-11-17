Minnesota hosts Chicago State following Tyson’s 27-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (0-4) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Chicago State after Cade Tyson scored 27 points in Minnesota’s 72-65 overtime win against the Green Bay Phoenix.
Minnesota finished 10-9 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Golden Gophers gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.
Chicago State went 1-19 on the road and 4-28 overall a season ago. The Cougars gave up 78.7 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.