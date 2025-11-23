Minnesota Golden Gophers face the South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls (3-2) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota squares off…

South Florida Bulls (3-2) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota squares off against South Florida at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Gophers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Minnesota has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 3-2 in non-conference play. South Florida ranks seventh in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by L’or Mputu averaging 5.0.

Minnesota makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). South Florida has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 31.8% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tori McKinney is shooting 55.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 11.6 points.

Edyn Battle is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 15.6 points and 2.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.