Minnesota Golden Gophers and the San Francisco Dons meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

San Francisco Dons (4-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Minnesota square off at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Golden Gophers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Minnesota has a 1-1 record against teams over .500.

The Dons have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. San Francisco averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco scores 19.0 more points per game (81.4) than Minnesota gives up (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 12.0 points and 12.0 rebounds while shooting 34.5%.

Ryan Beasley is averaging 14 points and two steals for the Dons. Mookie Cook is averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

