Minnesota faces Alcorn State after Tyson’s 30-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Alcorn State after Cade Tyson scored 30 points in Minnesota’s 87-60 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Minnesota finished 15-17 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 68.1 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

Alcorn State finished 11-21 overall last season while going 5-17 on the road. The Braves averaged 6.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

