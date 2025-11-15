Minessale’s 24, Johnson-Arigu’s 21 lead St. Thomas over Southeast Missouri State 84-72

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 24 points, and Isaiah Johnson-Arigu posted 21 off the bench as St.…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 24 points, and Isaiah Johnson-Arigu posted 21 off the bench as St. Thomas beat Southeast Missouri State 84-72 on Saturday.

Minessale added six rebounds and four assists for the Tommies (3-2).

Johnson-Arigu shot 5 for 6 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Jermaine Coleman shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points off the bench.

The Tommies used a 9-0 run starting at the 16:12 mark of the first half to jump out to a 21-6 lead. They opened the second half on a 8-0 lead, creating a 20-point buffer to give them a cushion against a more than three-minute scoreless stretch late in the half.

Luke Almodovar led the Redhawks (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. BJ Ward added 19 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

