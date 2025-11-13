Live Radio
Minessale scores 20, St. Thomas knocks off Green Bay 80-61

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 11:48 PM

Nolan Minessale’s 20 points helped St. Thomas-Minnesota defeat Green Bay 80-61 on Thursday.

Minessale added six rebounds for the Tommies (2-2). Isaiah Johnson-Arigu scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Ben Oosterbaan had 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Phoenix (1-3) were led by Mac Wrecke, who posted 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

