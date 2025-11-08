Minessale scores 20 points to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota over Army 83-76

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 20 points to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota to an 83-76 victory over Army…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 20 points to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota to an 83-76 victory over Army on Saturday night.

Minessale had six assists for the Tommies (1-1). Nick Janowski scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Carter Bjerke had 12 points.

Janowski scored 10 first-half points to the Tommies build a 44-29 lead at the break.

Jorn Everson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for Army (1-1). Jacen Holloway added 16 points and Jackson Furman finished with 15.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.