Mincy’s 25 help George Mason knock off James Madison 82-66

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Kory Mincy had 25 points in George Mason’s 82-66 victory over James Madison on Saturday.

Mincy also contributed five rebounds for the Patriots (8-0). Riley Allenspach scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Masai Troutman shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points. It was the eighth straight victory for the Patriots.

The Dukes (5-4) were led by Bradley Douglas, who recorded 22 points and five assists. James Madison also got 18 points and six rebounds from Justin McBride.

Allenspach scored 12 points in the first half and George Mason went into the break trailing 35-32. Mincy scored 18 points in the second half to help lead George Mason to a 16-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

