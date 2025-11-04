Mincy scores 18 off the bench, George Mason takes down Wofford 70-46

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Kory Mincy’s 18 points off of the bench helped lead George Mason to a 70-46 victory…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Kory Mincy’s 18 points off of the bench helped lead George Mason to a 70-46 victory against Wofford in a season opener on Monday.

Mincy also had six assists for the Patriots. Riley Allenspach added 12 points. Masai Troutman finished with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Terriers were led by Nils Machowski, who posted 11 points and seven rebounds. Luke Flynn added eight points and six rebounds for Wofford. Cayden Vasko had seven points and five assists.

George Mason took the lead for good with 7:44 left in the first half. The score was 29-22 at halftime, with Mincy racking up eight points. George Mason extended its lead to 56-37 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Allenspach scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

