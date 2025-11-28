Mincy leads George Mason against James Madison after 22-point showing

James Madison Dukes (5-3) at George Mason Patriots (7-0) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays…

James Madison Dukes (5-3) at George Mason Patriots (7-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays James Madison after Kory Mincy scored 22 points in George Mason’s 74-65 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Patriots are 5-0 on their home court. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 scoring 79.7 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Dukes are 1-3 on the road. James Madison is seventh in the Sun Belt allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

George Mason averages 79.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 75.6 James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 56.4% from beyond the arc. Jahari Long is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.7 points.

Justin McBride is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Bradley Douglas is averaging 13.4 points and 1.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.