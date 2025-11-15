Milwaukee visits Valparaiso following Nenadic’s 20-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (1-3) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-3) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays Milwaukee after Milana…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-3) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-3)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays Milwaukee after Milana Nenadic scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 97-50 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Valparaiso finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Beacons averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 5.3 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Milwaukee went 2-14 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 60.9 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 5.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

