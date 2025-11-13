Milwaukee visits No. 11 Texas Tech following Toppin’s 35-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1) Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas…

Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1)

Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech plays Milwaukee after JT Toppin scored 35 points in Texas Tech’s 81-77 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Texas Tech finished 28-9 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 6.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 9.1 turnovers per game last season.

Milwaukee went 7-8 on the road and 21-11 overall last season. The Panthers shot 46.8% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

