Milwaukee visits Indiana following DeVries’ 27-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Milwaukee after Tucker DeVries scored 27 points in Indiana’s 100-77 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Indiana went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 19.9 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 7-8 on the road and 21-11 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 14.3 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

