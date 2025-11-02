Milwaukee starts season at home against Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Milwaukee Panthers Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee opens the season at home against…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee opens the season at home against Loyola Chicago.

Milwaukee went 8-24 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Panthers shot 39.3% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.

Loyola Chicago went 13-17 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 64.0 points per game and shot 42.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

