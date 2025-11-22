Milwaukee Panthers travel to the Butler Bulldogs

Milwaukee Panthers (2-4) at Butler Bulldogs (2-3) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Milwaukee in a matchup…

Milwaukee Panthers (2-4) at Butler Bulldogs (2-3)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Milwaukee in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 in home games. Butler has a 1-3 record against teams above .500.

The Panthers are 2-1 on the road. Milwaukee is ninth in the Horizon with 10.5 assists per game led by Sophia Rampulla averaging 1.7.

Butler scores 65.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 67.7 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 59.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 64.6 Butler gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Zeinstra is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 57.6%.

Jorey Buwalda is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 7.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

