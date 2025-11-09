Milwaukee Panthers to visit Wisconsin Badgers Monday

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces Milwaukee. Wisconsin finished…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-1)

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces Milwaukee.

Wisconsin finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Badgers averaged 65.5 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

Milwaukee went 5-16 in Horizon action and 2-14 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 13.2 assists per game on 21.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.