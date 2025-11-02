Milwaukee opens season at home against Hampton

Hampton Pirates at Milwaukee Panthers Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE:…

Hampton Pirates at Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee starts the season at home against Hampton.

Milwaukee finished 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 41.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 18.4 on fast breaks.

Hampton finished 17-16 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.