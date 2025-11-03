Milwaukee hosts Loyola Chicago to tip off season

Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Milwaukee Panthers Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee begins the season at home against…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee begins the season at home against Loyola Chicago.

Milwaukee finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Panthers averaged 60.9 points per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 31.1% from behind the arc last season.

Loyola Chicago went 13-17 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Ramblers averaged 58.1 points per game last season, 24.2 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

