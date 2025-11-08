Milwaukee faces Wofford following Hubbard’s 23-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Wofford Terriers (0-1) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Wofford Terriers (0-1)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Wofford after Seth Hubbard scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 90-86 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

Wofford finished 19-16 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Terriers averaged 74.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

Milwaukee went 7-8 on the road and 21-11 overall last season. The Panthers gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

